TwoKeyEconomy Market Capitalization Tops $985,717.16 (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One TwoKeyEconomy token can now be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market capitalization of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00038395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.80 or 0.00294532 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00015024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00024571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $586.95 or 0.02014962 BTC.

About TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TwoKeyEconomy Token Trading

TwoKeyEconomy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TwoKeyEconomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TwoKeyEconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

