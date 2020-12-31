U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

USPH has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

USPH stock opened at $120.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $134.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.16 and its 200 day moving average is $91.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,670,000 after acquiring an additional 111,987 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 337,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 321,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,933,000 after buying an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 193,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after buying an additional 107,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $249,352.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $104,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,659 shares of company stock worth $2,320,188. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

