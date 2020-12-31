UGAS (UGAS) Trading 26.8% Lower This Week

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. UGAS has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. One UGAS token can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00038617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.63 or 0.00296533 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00024992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $584.58 or 0.02024328 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

