Ukrproduct Group Limited (UKR.L) (LON:UKR) Shares Gap Down to $5.40

Shares of Ukrproduct Group Limited (UKR.L) (LON:UKR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $4.59. Ukrproduct Group Limited (UKR.L) shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 29,979 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.52. The stock has a market cap of £2.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.53.

About Ukrproduct Group Limited (UKR.L) (LON:UKR)

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

