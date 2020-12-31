Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ultra Clean from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

UCTT opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $363.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $465,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $80,542.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,531.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,022. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 103.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 853,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after acquiring an additional 433,901 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $4,853,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 120.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 219,505 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $3,518,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,634,000 after acquiring an additional 120,561 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

