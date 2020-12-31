Ultra (UOS) Trading Up 8.7% This Week

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $36.25 million and $320,500.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000443 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,941.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.33 or 0.01182833 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00053586 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000542 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 612.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001224 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003043 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009115 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00243358 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,510,439 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

