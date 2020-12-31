Under Armour Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 10,061 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 564% compared to the average volume of 1,516 put options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 397.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 63,087 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after buying an additional 29,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 819,142 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 35,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

