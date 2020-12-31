Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.58.

Shares of TSE:UNS opened at C$8.31 on Monday. Uni-Select Inc. has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$352.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.18.

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$526.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$495.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

