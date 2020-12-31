Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.08. Unifi posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.90 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 9.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UFI shares. BidaskClub lowered Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Unifi in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of UFI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,754. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $336.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.04. Unifi has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $437,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Unifi during the third quarter worth $208,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Unifi by 27.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Unifi by 47.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unifi by 66.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 53,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Unifi during the third quarter worth $530,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

