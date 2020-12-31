UniLend Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 31st. One UniLend token can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002355 BTC on major exchanges. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $7.45 million and approximately $879,397.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00039396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00299706 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00015362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00026346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $599.79 or 0.02048969 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject.

UniLend Token Trading

UniLend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.