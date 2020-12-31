United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $254.47 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will announce sales of $254.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $268.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.83 million. United Bankshares posted sales of $178.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $999.28 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $952.13 million, with estimates ranging from $943.46 million to $960.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $321.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.31 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on UBSI shares. TheStreet raised United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

In other United Bankshares news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $1,216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,804.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $468,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,223 shares of company stock valued at $89,300. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 121.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 39.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2,318.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $83,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBSI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,131. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $39.07.

United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

