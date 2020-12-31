United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to announce $2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19. United Parcel Service reported earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $8.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $166.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.78 and its 200 day moving average is $152.49. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

