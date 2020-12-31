UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.18 Billion

Brokerages forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will announce sales of $65.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.82 billion to $66.02 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $60.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $256.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.47 billion to $257.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $277.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $272.23 billion to $280.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.55.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at $54,257,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,579 shares of company stock worth $36,632,283 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $736,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 310.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 37,072 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,514,794 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $446,788,000 after purchasing an additional 293,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $408,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $344.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $327.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $342.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.01.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.