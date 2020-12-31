Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its target price upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $214.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OLED. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.75.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $231.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 103.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.82 and its 200 day moving average is $187.71. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $246.98.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Display news, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $2,133,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,126,867.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $4,319,627.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,103 shares of company stock worth $18,615,365 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. FMR LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 26.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 19.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 18.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

