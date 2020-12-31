Universal Logistics (ULH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Universal Logistics (NASDAQ: ULH):

12/30/2020 – Universal Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Universal Truckload is a primarily non-asset based provider of transportation services to shippers throughout the United States and in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Their over-the-road trucking services include both flatbed and dry van operations and they provide rail-truck and steamship-truck intermodal support services. They also offer truck brokerage services, which allow them to supplement their capacity and provide their customers with transportation of freight not handled by their owner-operators. “

12/25/2020 – Universal Logistics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2020 – Universal Logistics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2020 – Universal Logistics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/11/2020 – Universal Logistics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Universal Truckload is a primarily non-asset based provider of transportation services to shippers throughout the United States and in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Their over-the-road trucking services include both flatbed and dry van operations and they provide rail-truck and steamship-truck intermodal support services. They also offer truck brokerage services, which allow them to supplement their capacity and provide their customers with transportation of freight not handled by their owner-operators. “

NASDAQ ULH opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.72 million, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.23). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $364.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew T. Moroun bought 1,471,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,621,083.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,831,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,567,131.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 72.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 257.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 31.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

