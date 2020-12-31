Uquid Coin Price Up 128.6% Over Last 7 Days (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 27.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for approximately $4.91 or 0.00016948 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, Livecoin, IDEX and IDAX. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 128.6% higher against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $49.06 million and $3.08 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.08 or 0.00276657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00025555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $568.95 or 0.01965646 BTC.

UQC is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com.

Uquid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, IDAX, OOOBTC, IDEX, CoinExchange and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

