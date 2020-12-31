Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Up 128.6% Over Last Week

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 128.6% against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $49.06 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $4.91 or 0.00016948 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.08 or 0.00276657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00025555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $568.95 or 0.01965646 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, IDAX, CoinExchange, TOPBTC, Livecoin, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

