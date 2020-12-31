USDX [Kava] Price Hits $0.88 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00003062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 5% against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $652,197.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,753.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.76 or 0.01192078 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00052565 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000541 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 525.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000412 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.44 or 0.00248450 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 30,171,493 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

USDX [Kava] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.