USDX Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005229 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003439 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001700 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005181 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000155 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001095 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.