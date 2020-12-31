Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.84

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 57394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USNZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile (OTCMKTS:USNZY)

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Steelworks, Mining and Logistics, Steel Transformation, and Capital Goods. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

