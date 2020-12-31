Utrust (UTK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.19 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $53.20 million and $2.19 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00040033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00297163 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00015041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00026272 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $566.16 or 0.02006914 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,981,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com.

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

