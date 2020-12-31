Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. 1,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22.

Uwharrie Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UWHR)

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

