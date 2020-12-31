VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Stock Price Up 0%

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $158.23 and last traded at $157.18. Approximately 7,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 17,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.12.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded VanEck Vectors Retail ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.62 and a 200 day moving average of $147.54.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.64%.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.