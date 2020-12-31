Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 82,537 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,760% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,437 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.41. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

