Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTWG) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTWG) shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $210.97 and last traded at $209.59. 29,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 18,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.54.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.63.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.