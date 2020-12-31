VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $731.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.93. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 55,042,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,631,000 after buying an additional 9,090,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 529.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,560,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609,465 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,835,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 120,609 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 886,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 174,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

Featured Article: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.