Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VECO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $17.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.15. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,214,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after buying an additional 412,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 3,160.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 956,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after buying an additional 927,148 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 549,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 85,998 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 473,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 331,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

