Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Veracyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an underweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.94 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. Research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $797,173.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $88,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,663.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,640 shares of company stock worth $4,803,773. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 38.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,018,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,040,000 after buying an additional 1,954,977 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 32.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,130,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,691,000 after purchasing an additional 519,996 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at $6,669,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Veracyte by 364.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 156,630 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

