Verasity Hits 24 Hour Volume of $756,919.00 (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. Verasity has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $756,919.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00200603 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 454.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000133 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00453396 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000465 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00024915 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

