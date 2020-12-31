VeriCoin (VRC) Price Reaches $0.0408

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $257,498.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,764.67 or 1.00039461 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00020128 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012341 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00042008 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,343,337 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

