VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $1,293,720.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $1,293,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,990,441.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $1,209,840.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $1,230,540.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total transaction of $1,281,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $214.50 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.44.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.80.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

