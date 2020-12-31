Veritaseum (VERI) One Day Volume Tops $4,794.00

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $7.38 million and approximately $4,794.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for approximately $3.43 or 0.00011839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00038802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00301006 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00025037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.43 or 0.02033326 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.