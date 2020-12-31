Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a peer perform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.46. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $240.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 150.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,291 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,783 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 62.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $257,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,510 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 74.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,664,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $158,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,823,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.