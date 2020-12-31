Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will report $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings. Vicor reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. Vicor’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VICR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

In other news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $195,899.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,978.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $157,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,791 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VICR stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.82. 3,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,892. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.33. Vicor has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $96.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 480.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

