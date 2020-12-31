Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CEO Michael A. Degiglio Sells 150,000 Shares

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,228,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Village Farms International stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $673.10 million, a P/E ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Village Farms International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Village Farms International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Village Farms International by 18.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Village Farms International by 1,951.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

