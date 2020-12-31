Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Stock Price Down 11.6% Following Insider Selling

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF)’s share price dropped 11.6% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as C$13.49 and last traded at C$13.58. Approximately 239,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 772,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.36.

Specifically, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$1,723,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,259,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$124,077,688.60. Also, Director John Patrick Henry sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total value of C$162,803.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$364,800.48. Insiders sold a total of 239,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,784 in the last three months.

Get Village Farms International Inc. (VFF.TO) alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$14.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. The company has a market cap of C$858.12 million and a PE ratio of -276.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.39.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$57.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.