Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.61

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and traded as high as $5.86. Vince shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 16,022 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $69.16 million, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. Vince had a negative return on equity of 38.54% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vince Holding Corp. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNCE. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vince during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vince during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vince by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vince by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vince (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

