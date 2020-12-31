Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF (NYSEARCA:BBP) Trading Up 0.6%

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF (NYSEARCA:BBP)’s share price was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.95 and last traded at $53.90. Approximately 3,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.