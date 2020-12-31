Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) shot up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.30. 54,402 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 35,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60.

Vodacom Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VDMCY)

Vodacom Group Limited, a unified communications provider, provides mobile voice, messaging, data, financial, and converged services to the consumer, business, and enterprise customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers contract or prepaid voice, messaging, and data services, as well as handsets.

