Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of VNO traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,233. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average of $36.36. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $363.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 220.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 26.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

