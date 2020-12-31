VouchForMe (IPL) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $81,941.25 and $1,297.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Coinbe, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003497 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00028378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00129770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.00565492 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00160526 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00310446 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00087446 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co.

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

