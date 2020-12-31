Waterside Capital (OTCMKTS:WSCC) Shares Down 64.6%

Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) fell 64.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25.

Waterside Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WSCC)

Waterside Capital Corporation is no longer investing. It is a venture capital, and private equity firm specializing in investments in mezzanine debt for growth expansion; management buyouts; recapitalizations; leveraged buyouts; acquisitions; and working capital. The firm also provides bridge financing.

