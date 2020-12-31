Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) PT Lowered to $38.00

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at China Renaissance Securities from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. China Renaissance Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 7.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA boosted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.89 million. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weibo during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Weibo during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Weibo during the third quarter worth about $260,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Weibo by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Weibo by 46.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

