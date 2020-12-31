Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Shares Down 5.2%

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.28. 505,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,474,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Weidai alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned about 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weidai (NYSE:WEI)

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Weidai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weidai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.