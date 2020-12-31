Welbilt Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,012 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,228 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Welbilt by 1.4% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 164,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 9.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Welbilt from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Welbilt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

WBT opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.50 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $15.78.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

