West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) (CVE:WHY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.21

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) (CVE:WHY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.21. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 16,009 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$14.57 million and a PE ratio of -11.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15.

Get West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) alerts:

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) (CVE:WHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) (CVE:WHY)

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, and magnesium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.