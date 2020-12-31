West Kirkland Mining (CVE:WKM) Shares Up 8.7%

West Kirkland Mining Inc (CVE:WKM) shares shot up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 607,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 272,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.32 million and a PE ratio of -3.47.

West Kirkland Mining Company Profile (CVE:WKM)

West Kirkland Mining Inc, a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold projects in Nevada. Its flagship asset is the Hasbrouck heap leach gold project, which consists of the Hasbrouck and Three Hills properties located in southwestern Nevada.

