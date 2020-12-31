Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Shares Up 7.5%

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.07. 14,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 27,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72.

Western Areas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNARF)

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

