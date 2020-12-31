Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 3,353,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,935,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westport Fuel Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $728.47 million, a PE ratio of -107.98 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. Analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,082,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 2,083,635 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,165,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $996,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 474,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 108,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

