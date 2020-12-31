WEX (NYSE:WEX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $212.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WEX continues to grow organically driven by an extensive network of fuel and service providers, transaction volume growth, product excellence, marketing capabilities, sales force productivity and other strategies. Its U.S. healthcare business remains in great shape. The company has been actively acquiring and investing in companies to expand its product and service offerings. Extensive partner network provides WEX with ample market expansion opportunities. On the flip side, increasing debt to capitalization ratio indicates that the proportion of debt to finance the company’s assets is on the rise. Higher debt as a percentage of total capital indicates that the company has a higher risk of insolvency. Further, WEX remains vulnerable to foreign exchange rate risk. Due to these negatives, shares of the company have declined over the past year.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered WEX from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. 140166 decreased their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.94.

NYSE:WEX opened at $201.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $236.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WEX will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,161. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,277 shares of company stock worth $6,389,177 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in WEX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in WEX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in WEX by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

